NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Four people were injured in an apartment fire in Briarwood, Queens.The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the apartment building on Hoover Avenue just after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.Four residents - -believed to be members of one family -- were treated for injuries, none believed to be life threatening.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------