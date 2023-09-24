2 people, including firefighter, injured in Sunnyside apartment fire

The two victims were brought to Elmhurst Hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in an apartment fire in Queens.

Officials say flames broke out before midnight Saturday on the fourth floor. 60 firefighters and EMS personnel arrived on the scene on 46th Street.

The two victims were brought to Elmhurst Hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Residents say the hallways of the building were filled with smoke.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

