Firefighters battle massive 5-alarm warehouse fire in Queens

The 5-alarm fire started at a supply warehouse located at 138-18 101st Avenue in the Jamaica section of Queens.
Queens 5-Alarm Box 4758, 138-18 101 AVE, COMMERCIAL, FLR 1— FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) March 31, 2022
Firefighters were on the scene just after 7 p.m. and were met with heavy fire upon arrival.
FDNY officials say the warehouse suffered a collapse to parts of the interior.
They say the main concern is containing the fire and not letting it spread to the buildings on either side of the warehouse.
Firefighters also battled a water pressure problem.
Citizen App video captured footage of the flames from a distance.
So far, the FDNY has reported no injuries.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
