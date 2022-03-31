Firefighters battle massive 5-alarm warehouse fire in Queens

Queens 5-Alarm Box 4758, 138-18 101 AVE, COMMERCIAL, FLR 1 — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) March 31, 2022

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in Queens Wednesday night.The 5-alarm fire started at a supply warehouse located at 138-18 101st Avenue in the Jamaica section of Queens.Firefighters were on the scene just after 7 p.m. and were met with heavy fire upon arrival.FDNY officials say the warehouse suffered a collapse to parts of the interior.They say the main concern is containing the fire and not letting it spread to the buildings on either side of the warehouse.Firefighters also battled a water pressure problem.Citizen App video captured footage of the flames from a distance.So far, the FDNY has reported no injuries.