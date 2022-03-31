Firefighters battle massive 5-alarm warehouse fire in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Massive fire burns at warehouse in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in Queens Wednesday night.

The 5-alarm fire started at a supply warehouse located at 138-18 101st Avenue in the Jamaica section of Queens.



Firefighters were on the scene just after 7 p.m. and were met with heavy fire upon arrival.

FDNY officials say the warehouse suffered a collapse to parts of the interior.

They say the main concern is containing the fire and not letting it spread to the buildings on either side of the warehouse.

Firefighters also battled a water pressure problem.



Citizen App video captured footage of the flames from a distance.

So far, the FDNY has reported no injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

