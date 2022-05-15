Police: Man struck repeatedly with gun in Queens mugging

Investigators say he approached the victim from behind and struck him repeatedly with a gun on Friday morning.
It happened on a sidewalk on 89th Avenue and 217th Street in Queens Village.
The mugger stole about $4,200 from the victim's pocket before fleeing.
The victim was treated at the hospital for bleeding and cuts to his head.
ALSO READ | Bronx DA urges credit card companies to cut ties with ghost gun sellers
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip