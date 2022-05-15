Police: Man struck repeatedly with gun in Queens mugging

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- There is a police search for a man who carried out a violent mugging in Queens.

Investigators say he approached the victim from behind and struck him repeatedly with a gun on Friday morning.

It happened on a sidewalk on 89th Avenue and 217th Street in Queens Village.

The mugger stole about $4,200 from the victim's pocket before fleeing.



The victim was treated at the hospital for bleeding and cuts to his head.

ALSO READ | Bronx DA urges credit card companies to cut ties with ghost gun sellers

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark shared a letter she sent this week to both Mastercard and Visa, urging them to cut ties with ghost gun sellers.



