Police: Man struck repeatedly with gun in Queens mugging

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11842282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark shared a letter she sent this week to both Mastercard and Visa, urging them to cut ties with ghost gun sellers.

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- There is a police search for a man who carried out a violent mugging in Queens.Investigators say he approached the victim from behind and struck him repeatedly with a gun on Friday morning.It happened on a sidewalk on 89th Avenue and 217th Street in Queens Village.The mugger stole about $4,200 from the victim's pocket before fleeing.The victim was treated at the hospital for bleeding and cuts to his head.----------