3 NYPD officers help 21-year-old mother deliver baby boy in Queens home

Three NYPD officers made a special delivery when 21-year-old Sade James suddenly went into labor at her home in Jamaica, Queens on Wednesday.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Three NYPD officers made a special delivery when a woman suddenly went into labor at her home in Jamaica, Queens on Wednesday.

The officers, assigned to the 103rd Precinct, responded to a 911 call at 107th Avenue and 165th Street after 21-year-old Sade James' water broke at around 1 p.m.

They quickly realized there wasn't enough time to get to a hospital.

Officers Kevin Kelland, Christian Mele and Justin Rodriguez immediately relied on their training.

Kelland sat ready to grab the newborn, while Rodriguez and Mele encouraged James and helped her control her breathing.

Within 10 minutes, Syie Jeremiah Clausell was born!

The newborn baby boy weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces after EMTs rushed the mother and child to Queens General Hospital.

The officers paid a visit later in the week to both Syie and his mom, who are doing just fine.

