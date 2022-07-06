3 officers injured during attempted robbery at Queens cellphone store

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cell Part Guru located at 120-18 Liberty Avenue.
First responding officers arrived on the scene and found the suspect who was attempting to rob the store, according to authorities.
Three officers were injured while taking the suspect into custody.
One officer suffered an elbow injury and a cut to the hand.
A second officer suffered a leg injury while the third officer suffered an arm injury.
All three officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the suspect is in custody and will be charged with assault in the second degree and attempted robbery.
