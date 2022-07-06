3 officers injured during attempted robbery at Queens cellphone store

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

3 officers injured during attempted robbery at cellphone store in NYC

QUEENS (WABC) -- Multiple officers were injured Tuesday afternoon while taking a suspect into custody after attempting to rob a cellphone store in Queens.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cell Part Guru located at 120-18 Liberty Avenue.

First responding officers arrived on the scene and found the suspect who was attempting to rob the store, according to authorities.

Three officers were injured while taking the suspect into custody.

One officer suffered an elbow injury and a cut to the hand.

A second officer suffered a leg injury while the third officer suffered an arm injury.



All three officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the suspect is in custody and will be charged with assault in the second degree and attempted robbery.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityofficer injuredpolice officer injuredarrestattempted robberyrobberycellphone
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of murder
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
Exclusive: Man frustrated after house set on fire by illegal fireworks
3 dead, 24 wounded in July 4, overnight shootings across NYC
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
Show More
Costco begins limiting gas sales to members only in NJ
NYC cracking down on 'ghost cars' with fake paper license plates
Gov. Murphy signs sweeping gun safety law in NJ
Woman hit in the face with firework in NJ, has severe eye injury
Fire outside Long Island mosque investigated as possible hate crime
More TOP STORIES News