Authorities shut down Queens club with 75 people inside, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Even with the widespread concerns over the contagious new COVID variants, it seems many people just want to party - and in tight, packed spaces.Authorities say they shut down another illegal club - this one on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, Queens on Saturday.Police found more than 75 people inside - but COVID was not the only concern. Officials say the place was a fire hazard with a blocked exit and dangerous levels of carbon monoxideOrganizers face several charges including resisting arrest, and health code violations.----------