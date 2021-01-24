3 men charged with running illegal gambling establishment in New Jersey with over 50 inside

Essex County authorities raided the Portuguese Soccer Club on Wilson Avenue on Saturday night after receiving complaints from neighbors.
Once inside, police found about 50 people drinking alcohol, playing cards, and operating gambling machines.
Victor Periera and Jose DaSilva each face multiple charges.
A third defendant, Byron Barraza, faces a single charge of aiding and abetting.
