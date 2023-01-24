SUV hits woman then crashes into fruit stand in Queens; suspect in custody: sources

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man is in custody after a wild police chase in Queens, where a car jumped a curb and slammed into a woman before crashing into a fruit stand.

Law enforcement sources told Eyewitness News that the New York Division of the DEA on Monday, assisted New York State Police in an ongoing drug and weapons investigation.

They say state police began chasing a white Mercedes-Benz through Queens, which struck a woman near 30th Avenue and 33rd Street and then crashed into a fruit stand.

However, New York State Police told Eyewitness News that they were not actively pursuing the vehicle.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police took the suspect into custody and were able to recover two weapons and fentanyl pills from inside his vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

