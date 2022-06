Woman sexually assaulted by man while walking down street in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.

WAKEFIELD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman, dragged her into a park in Queens and then sexually abused her.The incident happened on Saturday around 6 a.m. at the corner of 118th Street and North Conduit Avenue in the Wakefield section.Police say a 29-year-old woman was walking when an unidentified man grabbed her from behind, began to choke her and threw her to the ground.The suspect then dragged the victim into a small park area nearby, where he began to sexually abuse her.The man then took a ring from the victim and fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Lefferts Boulevard.Police released surveillance video of the suspect running down the street.The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment.The suspect is described as in his 20s, with a slim build, dark, curly hair, and last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.