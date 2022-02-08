Sexual predator stabs woman during assault in Queens, police say

The suspect was caught on camera both before and after the attack.
They say he approached a 40-year-old woman who was walking in Jamaica Friday night and stabbed her once in the chest.
He then forced her to perform a sex act on him before fleeing on foot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
