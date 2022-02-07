Traveling nurse sets NJ hospital worker on fire in break room: police

Authorities say a female employee got into an argument with a male nurse, who is not a hospital employee but there through a contracted agency.
They say the nurse entered a break room around 5:20 a.m. and set the woman on fire.
ALSO READ | Woman followed home from Long Island mall, robbed of $3,100 Louis Vuitton purse
The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches.
She was transported to another medical facility for treatment.
There were no witnesses to the incident, and police have no motive for the attack at this time.
ALSO READ | Off-duty NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot in foot in Manhattanville
The nurse fled in a car after the incident, and law enforcement is actively looking for him.
An independent nurse contractor is a health care professional who works on a contract basis rather than being employed full time at one place and typically travels to different locations to provide help during shortages.
The agency nurse had been working at Hackensack University Medical Center since mid-November.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip