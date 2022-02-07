Traveling nurse sets NJ hospital worker on fire in break room: police

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a nurse set a Hackensack University Medical Center worker on fire Monday morning.

Authorities say a female employee got into an argument with a male nurse, who is not a hospital employee but there through a contracted agency.

They say the nurse entered a break room around 5:20 a.m. and set the woman on fire.

ALSO READ | Woman followed home from Long Island mall, robbed of $3,100 Louis Vuitton purse
EMBED More News Videos

Upon leaving the store, Suffolk County police say the woman saw a woman filming her.


The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches.

She was transported to another medical facility for treatment.

There were no witnesses to the incident, and police have no motive for the attack at this time.

ALSO READ | Off-duty NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot in foot in Manhattanville
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans has the latest on a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the foot in Manhattanville.


The nurse fled in a car after the incident, and law enforcement is actively looking for him.

An independent nurse contractor is a health care professional who works on a contract basis rather than being employed full time at one place and typically travels to different locations to provide help during shortages.

The agency nurse had been working at Hackensack University Medical Center since mid-November.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hackensackbergen countyfirehospitalarson
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'We have to learn how to live with COVID': NJ ending school masks
Woman followed home from LI mall, robbed of $3K Louis Vuitton bag
Fire breaks out at Hotel Pennsylvania building in Midtown
COVID Update: Canada will arrest 'Freedom Truck Convoy' helpers
2 dead in wrong way crash on Palisades Parkway
Westchester residents on high alert after multiple bobcat sightings
Group of NYC workers march over Brooklyn Bridge against vax mandate
Show More
AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy
MTA testing discounted fare pilot program at end of February
How to watch 2022 Oscar nominations announcement
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
Investigation continues after Navy SEAL candidate from NJ dies
More TOP STORIES News