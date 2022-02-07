Traveling nurse sets NJ hospital worker on fire in break room: police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11543943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Upon leaving the store, Suffolk County police say the woman saw a woman filming her.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a nurse set a Hackensack University Medical Center worker on fire Monday morning.Authorities say a female employee got into an argument with a male nurse, who is not a hospital employee but there through a contracted agency.They say the nurse entered a break room around 5:20 a.m. and set the woman on fire.The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches.She was transported to another medical facility for treatment.There were no witnesses to the incident, and police have no motive for the attack at this time.The nurse fled in a car after the incident, and law enforcement is actively looking for him.An independent nurse contractor is a health care professional who works on a contract basis rather than being employed full time at one place and typically travels to different locations to provide help during shortages.The agency nurse had been working at Hackensack University Medical Center since mid-November.----------