Woman followed home from Long Island mall, robbed of $3,100 Louis Vuitton purse

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11537830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Marza spoke with Mayor Eric Adams, who is sharing details of his plan to crack down on ghost guns and target gun traffickers.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11541311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans has the latest on a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the foot in Manhattanville.

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman who had just purchased a $3,100 Louis Vuitton pocketbook was robbed while helping her disabled child into her Long Island home.It happened on January 28 after the victim had purchased the handbag at the Walt Whitman Shops.Upon leaving the store, Suffolk County police say the woman saw a woman filming her.When she returned to her home in Deer Park, she parked her car in the driveway and entered her house with her disabled child.Authorities say a moment later, a man was seen exiting a gold Honda Odyssey from the passenger side.He smashed the rear window of her vehicle, removed the purse, and was then picked up by the driver of the Honda.Police also released surveillance images of the suspects that they hope will lead to arrests.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.----------