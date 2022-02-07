Woman followed home from Long Island mall, robbed of $3,100 Louis Vuitton purse

It happened on January 28 after the victim had purchased the handbag at the Walt Whitman Shops.
Upon leaving the store, Suffolk County police say the woman saw a woman filming her.
ALSO READ | With major crime on the rise in NYC, Adams outlines crackdown
When she returned to her home in Deer Park, she parked her car in the driveway and entered her house with her disabled child.
Authorities say a moment later, a man was seen exiting a gold Honda Odyssey from the passenger side.
He smashed the rear window of her vehicle, removed the purse, and was then picked up by the driver of the Honda.
Police also released surveillance images of the suspects that they hope will lead to arrests.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
ALSO READ | Off-duty NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot in foot in Manhattanville
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip