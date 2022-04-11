Bouncer shot and wounded after dispute outside bar in Queens

The 25-year-old man was shot after he got into a verbal dispute with two other people outside the Lowkey Garden Lounge on Austin Street at around 11:55 p.m.
He was struck in the groin and taken to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.
The suspects fled the scene.
No arrests were immediately made.
