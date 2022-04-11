Bouncer shot and wounded after dispute outside bar in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11728374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A bouncer was shot and wounded during an argument outside a bar in the Forest Hills section of Queens Sunday night.The 25-year-old man was shot after he got into a verbal dispute with two other people outside the Lowkey Garden Lounge on Austin Street at around 11:55 p.m.He was struck in the groin and taken to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.The suspects fled the scene.No arrests were immediately made.----------