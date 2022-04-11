Bouncer shot and wounded after dispute outside bar in Queens

Bouncer shot and wounded after dispute outside NYC bar

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A bouncer was shot and wounded during an argument outside a bar in the Forest Hills section of Queens Sunday night.

The 25-year-old man was shot after he got into a verbal dispute with two other people outside the Lowkey Garden Lounge on Austin Street at around 11:55 p.m.



He was struck in the groin and taken to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

No arrests were immediately made.

