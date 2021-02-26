Man shot and killed in car in Glendale, Queens

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A passenger was fatally shot when a driver pulled up on his vehicle and opened fire in the Glendale section of Queens.

The 25-year-old man was in the front seat of a Chevy Malibu at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard when a black, four-door sedan pulled along side at around 12:45 a.m. this morning.

A verbal dispute ensued, and the driver of the black sedan opened fire on the other vehicle.

The 25-year-old passenger was shot and pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The Malibu appeared to crash into a pole. The driver was not injured.

A black sedan with NJ license plates fled the scene north on Woodhaven Boulevard.

No arrests were immediately made.

