16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Far Rockaway, Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, April 10, 2024 1:12AM
16-year-old critical after being shot in Far Rockaway, Queens
The 16-year-old victim was struck in the groin and wrist.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Far Rockaway, Queens on Tuesday.

Gunfire erupted on Dickens Street around 1:35 p.m.

The 16-year-old victim was struck in the groin and the left wrist.

Medics rushed him to Cohen Children's Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

The gunman ran from the scene and police are looking for him.

Police sources say the victim was involved in a dispute outside of the location, but it's not clear what the dispute was about.

The shooting is under investigation.

