Man hospitalized after being shot in Queens

By Eyewitness News
FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Queens Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened in front of 112-41 72nd Road in Forest Hills.

They say a man in his 50's was shot in front of the location around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was conscious and alert as he was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

