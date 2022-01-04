Man hospitalized after being shot in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11415921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was found stabbed to death near a diner in Queens on New Year's Day, marking the first known murder of 2022.

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Queens Monday night.According to police, the incident happened in front of 112-41 72nd Road in Forest Hills.They say a man in his 50's was shot in front of the location around 9:30 p.m.The victim was conscious and alert as he was taken to Jamaica Hospital.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------