baby delivery

California family welcomes twins born 15 minutes apart, in different years

EMBED <>More Videos

California family welcomes twins born in different years

SALINAS, Calif. -- A California family had a double celebration for the new year after welcoming twins, who now have a unique story to tell about their birth.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021 at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas. However, due to remarkable timing, he won't share a birthday with his twin sister.

Fifteen minutes later, his twin sister Aylin Yolanda was born exactly at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.

The odds of having twins is roughly one in 250. But Alfredo and Aylin were technically born in different years, which is a one in two million chance.

Both the mom and dad, as well as the extended family, were shocked. Fatima Madrigal says neither of their families have twins.

The doctor who delivered the special pair called it one of the most memorable deliveries of her career.

"It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year," said Dr. Ana Abril Arias.

Madrigal says she's honored her newborn boy and girl can be a sign of hope as we enter the new year.

"Everything is possible and every child is a blessing."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniababy deliverytwinsnew year's eveparentingbabynew year's dayu.s. & worldfeel goodcalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BABY DELIVERY
Meet NYC's Baby New Year! Baby Leyla arrived at midnight on the dot
These were the top boy, girl baby names in NYC for 2020
Woman thanks paramedics, police who delivered baby on kitchen floor
Police officer, paramedics help woman deliver baby inside Long Island home
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
Snowstorm hits parts of Tri-State; emergency declared for southern NJ
Woman and dog fatally shot in NYC smoke shop
NY COVID hospitalizations spike to peak levels, but deaths lower
Manhattan DA won't prosecute Cuomo over nursing home deaths
NYC schools open, mayor says kids safe despite COVID surge
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
Show More
COVID Updates: Push for 1st coronavirus treatment pills to go to NY
NJ COVID hospitalizations reach levels not seen in months
Connecticut's COVID positivity rate soars to 21.5%
Powerball jackpot: $540 million up for grabs in Monday drawing
Broadway update: 'Mrs. Doubtfire' taking a hiatus
More TOP STORIES News