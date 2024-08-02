12-year-old boy helps deliver aunt's baby with aid from 911 dispatcher

FLANDERS, Long Island (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy proved just how cool-headed he could be under pressure when his pregnant aunt suddenly went into labor.

It happened on Friday around 10:15 a.m. on East Street in Flanders, Long Island.

Southampton Town Police Department received a 911 call from a 12-year-old boy, who told them his 22-year-old aunt was in labor.

Public Safety Dispatcher Christopher Brenner immediately gave the boy instructions over the phone on how to help his aunt deliver the baby.

Thanks to the instructions from Brenner and the actions of the young boy, the 22-year-old mother was able to successfully deliver a healthy baby boy.

Officials say as the baby was being born, Officer James Cavanagh arrived at the location and assisted with the care of the mother and the newborn.

An ambulance arrived soon after and took the mother and child to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Both the mom and child are resting and healthy at the hospital.

