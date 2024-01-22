Woman gives birth to baby girl on side of road in New Jersey during winter storm

SPARTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police jumped in to help when a woman went into labor on the side of the road in New Jersey during a winter storm.

Stephane and Tyler pulled over just before 9 p.m. on Route 15 South near the Sparta-Jefferson line on Jan. 15.

They called for help and police responded within one minute.

Officer Christopher Botta arrived and made sure the baby's umbilical cord was not wrapped her neck, and seconds later, Stephanie delivered the baby girl into his hands.

Additional first responders arrived and helped monitor Stephanie and Millie. They were both wrapped in blankets due to the cold and snowy weather.

They were taken to Morristown Medical Center where everyone is said to be doing well.

They have since been invited to the Sparta police station for a visit in the future.

"As the Chief I am very proud of my officers for taking this call to action with using their training and teamwork to help bring a beautiful little girl, Millie, into this world," the Sparta police chief said in a statement.

ALSO READ | 2 works stolen by Nazis during Holocaust returned to family of Jewish art collector

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.