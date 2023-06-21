The skateboarder and car driver got into an argument after the crash. Officials say things turned violent when the driver shot the skateboarder in the leg. Derick Waller reports.

Man riding skateboard shot in Sunnyside after crash with driver

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man riding a skateboard was shot in Queens after he crashed into a car driver.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 11:45 pm Tuesday at 47th Avenue and 39th Place.

The 25-year-old skateboarder crashed into a navy blue BMW, which led to an argument between the driver and the skateboarder, police said.

Things turned violent when the driver pulled out a gun and shot the skateboarder in the leg. Authorities say the driver then got back into his car and fled southbound on 39th Place.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Local residents say they are alarmed by this shooting and other instances of gun violence.

"I don't feel safe. Not only here in Sunnyside, Queens, everywhere," resident Lina Laura Gomez said.

Another resident says gun violence is not common in his neighborhood, but that he has noticed a spike in the last six months.

Shootings are fairly rare in this area. This shooting brings the count up to four, which is on par with last year.

