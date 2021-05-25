Rabbi threatened on his way to work in NYC says cops never showed

There were three attacks over the weekend, beginning on Friday when a rabbi was threatened on his way to work in Midtown.
"He pulled out an Israeli flag and he said to me 'you see, they're killing my innocent children, you're killing my innocent children, and I'm going to kill you,' those are the words he said to me," Rabbi Mendy Steiner said.
The rabbi ran to a local bank for help and waited for the police to arrive.
He said they never showed up.
Two other anti-Semitic attacks happened in Brooklyn over the weekend and police are working to determine if those incidents are related.
The spike in violent attacks against Jewish individuals prompted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday to direct the New York State Police to increase patrols at downstate synagogues, schools and other Jewish community facilities.
"Hate has no place in our state, and we will continue to do everything in our power to help ensure Jewish New Yorkers - and New Yorkers of all faiths - have the peace, safety, and security they deserve," Cuomo said.
The State Police will increase patrols at Jewish educational and religious facilities in New York City, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
Cuomo says an increased visibility and presence can also be expected during the Jewish Sabbath.
As part of this effort, state police will also conduct outreach to Jewish communities to establish communication and address any security concerns.
