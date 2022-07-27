EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn couple says they were target of racism from Pennsylvania hotel staff

In an Eyewitness News Exclusive, a Brooklyn couple claims they were the target of racism while staying at a hotel. CeFaan Kim has the details.

In an Eyewitness News Exclusive, a Brooklyn couple claims they were the target of racism while staying at a hotel.

Jamie Chung and his girlfriend, Tierney Oberhammer, said it started when they checked out of the Marriott in York, Pennsylvania.

"The front desk clerk says my last name 'Chung' with a little bit of a strange emphasis, and I clocked it as mocking," Chung said.

The couple said they knew it was racist, but tried to brush it off.

And then last month they received the invoice for their stay which included an anti-Asian racial slur below his name.

The couple says when they filed a complaint, they got a call from a corporate representative who read a letter from the front desk clerk calling it a quote, "clerical error."

"The apology, it felt hollow," Chung said.

"Do you honestly think that this was a typo? Like an honest mistake? And he was kinda like 'who am I to say?'" Oberhammer said.

"And then the person said 'I am a person of color, I am not a racist.'" Chung said. "We felt like it was gaslighting."

Yeah, anybody can be racist." Oberhammer said.

"He offered me a few Marriott points and that was basically it," Chung said.

The couple says the company representative promised sensitivity training.

So they asked for assurances Marriott would follow through but it's been over a month and they haven't heard back.

We reached out to the Marriott and the rep who handled the couple's case multiple times seeking comment but have not heard back.

MORE NEWS: Columbia graduate student brutally beaten in Manhattan; mother struggles for answers

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.