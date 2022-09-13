Heavy rain and flooding impact morning commute in parts of Tri-state region

Derick Waller reports from Newark, where heavy rain and flooding created treacherous conditions on some roads.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Heavy rain and flooding created treacherous conditions on a number of roads Tuesday morning.

Those areas included McClellan Street in Newark, where flash flooding blocked traffic, forcing motorists to turn around.

ALSO READ | See the updated forecast from AccuWeather

Heavy rain collected on the road under an NJ Transit overpass, making the street impassable.

Video showed a sedan that got stuck in the rushing water.

It was a similar scene in other parts of the area.

Flash Flood Watches and Warnings were issued for many areas until 7:30 a.m.

Motorists were urged to use caution heading out.

ALSO READ | 3 children dead after found unconscious on Coney Island beach

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.