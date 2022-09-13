  • Full Story
Heavy rain and flooding impact morning commute in parts of Tri-state region

24 minutes ago
Derick Waller reports from Newark, where heavy rain and flooding created treacherous conditions on some roads.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Heavy rain and flooding created treacherous conditions on a number of roads Tuesday morning.

Those areas included McClellan Street in Newark, where flash flooding blocked traffic, forcing motorists to turn around.

Heavy rain collected on the road under an NJ Transit overpass, making the street impassable.

Video showed a sedan that got stuck in the rushing water.

It was a similar scene in other parts of the area.

Flash Flood Watches and Warnings were issued for many areas until 7:30 a.m.

Motorists were urged to use caution heading out.

Society New Jersey