Rally in NYC outside United Nations calls for return of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas

Protesters gather in NYC calling for the release of Israeli hostages almost one year since the October 7 attacks.

Protesters gather in NYC calling for the release of Israeli hostages almost one year since the October 7 attacks.

Protesters gather in NYC calling for the release of Israeli hostages almost one year since the October 7 attacks.

Protesters gather in NYC calling for the release of Israeli hostages almost one year since the October 7 attacks.

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Just outside of the United Nations Friday morning, a rally was held urging the release of Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas.

Protesters rallied on the East Side, between East 47th street and 2nd Avenue, calling on world leaders to make this a top priority.

New York State Attorney General Latisha James was among the speakers.

"101 families who have never given up. 101 families who have never stopped fighting for their loved ones. 101 families who have lived through hell. And, 101 families who simply want the return of their loved ones," she said.

It is nearly one year since the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Organizers of Friday's rally hope it reminds leaders of the world to make the safe release of remaining hostages a top priority.

Dan Krauth has more on the investigation into lithium-ion battery farms.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.