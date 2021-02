Rally to be held in Harlem after uptick of violent attacks against Asians

EMBED >More News Videos In an exclusive interview, CeFaan Kim talks to a woman who believes she was the victim of a violent hate crime after a random, unprovoked attack on a subway train left her bloodied and beaten.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A rally is being held Saturday in New York City in order to put an end to a string of violent crimes targeting Asian Americans.People of Asian descent are being attacked - and the number of crimes is on the rise.Data shows there were 29 anti-Asian attacks last year -- 24 of them were due to COVID fears.In 2019, there were just three.After a week where three vulnerable Asian Americans were violently assaulted in seemingly unprovoked attacks just seven hours apart, there has been simmering anger in the community.Eyewitness News learned Friday of a fourth incident that took place on Monday in Harlem, where a 27-year-old Asian American man was told to go back to China and was punched in the face.This has prompted many in the community to ask why cops aren't investigating the possibility of hate crimes charges.Deputy Inspector Loo spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News and says they are involved in every case with an Asian American victim.At the National Action Network, the Reverend Al Sharpton will be joined by community leaders and elected officials Saturday to condemn these ongoing acts of violence.----------