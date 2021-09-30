3 victims randomly assaulted in 4 hour span on street in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of three young men involved in at least three random assaults over a roughly four-hour span in Brooklyn Tuesday, and they're hoping surveillance photos will lead to arrests.

The first incident in the crime spree happened just before 4:30 p.m. in front of 2428 East 27th Street in Sheepshead Bay, where an 81-year-old man was walking when an unknown individual approached and asked, "Where is the B44 bus?"

As the victim began to give directions, the individual punched him in the face before fleeing southbound, on foot, along East 27th Street towards Avenue Y.

ALSO READ | Teen shot while being chased is 3rd 16-year-old killed in 2 days in NYC

Although the victim sustained bruising to the face, he refused medical attention.

Approximately 15 minutes later, in the vicinity of Avenue U and East 29th Street, a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a group of individuals approached and punched him in the face, unprovoked.

The victim sustained bruising to the face and was treated at the scene by EMS.


Then, around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of 2959 Avenue Y, a 76-year-old woman was walking when an unknown individual approached and asked her a question.

As she began to answer, the individual punched her in the face before fleeing on foot.

The victim sustained bruising to the face and was treated at the scene by EMS.

ALSO READ | 3 new FDNY graduates following in fallen fathers' footsteps
EMBED More News Videos

It was graduation day for the FDNY on Wednesday and three new firefighters are children of firefighters who died in the line of duty.


The individual is described as a teenage male with a dark complexion, approximately 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black T-shirt with a white Nike logo on the front, dark pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citysheepshead baybrooklynassaultattacknypd
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY man stabs 3 neighbors, 1 fatally, before taking own life: PD
New photo may show Laundrie camping before Petito reported missing
Powerball jackpot surges again; $1 million ticket sold in Brooklyn
USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday
NYC teen shot while being chased is 3rd 16-year-old killed in 2 days
COVID Update: FDA considering half-dose of Moderna shot as booster
School bus shutdown blamed on COVID as families scramble
Show More
Search for man who sexually assaulted woman on walking path in NJ
When will 'Aladdin' reopen on Broadway after COVID cancellation?
Lift your spirits! Village Halloween Parade saved by generous donor
Macy's sues to keep Amazon off billboard space next to NYC store
AccuWeather: Clouds, sun and breezy
More TOP STORIES News