3 victims randomly assaulted in 4 hour span on street in Brooklyn

The first incident in the crime spree happened just before 4:30 p.m. in front of 2428 East 27th Street in Sheepshead Bay, where an 81-year-old man was walking when an unknown individual approached and asked, "Where is the B44 bus?"
As the victim began to give directions, the individual punched him in the face before fleeing southbound, on foot, along East 27th Street towards Avenue Y.
ALSO READ | Teen shot while being chased is 3rd 16-year-old killed in 2 days in NYC
Although the victim sustained bruising to the face, he refused medical attention.
Approximately 15 minutes later, in the vicinity of Avenue U and East 29th Street, a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a group of individuals approached and punched him in the face, unprovoked.
The victim sustained bruising to the face and was treated at the scene by EMS.
Then, around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of 2959 Avenue Y, a 76-year-old woman was walking when an unknown individual approached and asked her a question.
As she began to answer, the individual punched her in the face before fleeing on foot.
The victim sustained bruising to the face and was treated at the scene by EMS.
ALSO READ | 3 new FDNY graduates following in fallen fathers' footsteps
The individual is described as a teenage male with a dark complexion, approximately 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black T-shirt with a white Nike logo on the front, dark pants, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip