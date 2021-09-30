16-year-old shot, killed while being chased in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for suspects in the deadly shooting of a teenager in Brooklyn Wednesday.

Officials say 16-year-old Jaden Turnage was shot and killed while being chased in front of 35 Monroe St. around 6:15 p.m.

They say the victim was shot once in the chest.

Turnage was taken to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this point.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.


