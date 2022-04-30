Man wanted for raping woman in Ingersoll Houses in Fort Greene, Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was raped in Fort Greene and police are still searching for the man who did it.

The woman entered a building in the Ingersoll Houses with the man at 3:00 a.m. Friday.

The man asked the woman to have sex with him and when she refused he choked her until she became unconscious.



That's when he raped her.

When the woman regained consciousness he stole $600 from her and her cell phone before fleeing.

The woman was taken to Interfaith Hospital and treated for her injuries.



Police say the 27-year-old suspect is known as "Todd" and was described as having a dark complexion, short dark braided hair, and brown eyes.

He has a thin build and is about 5'8" tall. He was last seen wearing a light green jacket and blue pajama pants.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

