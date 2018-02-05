LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The rapper behind a music video shoot that led to police arresting 44 people in Manhattan, is out of jail.
'China Mac' says he now has to report to his parole officer.
On Saturday, the rapper was shooting the video on the roof of the Baruch Houses - a NYCHA building on the Lower East Side.
Police say they found a gun and two fake rifles on the scene.
China Mac's manager says although there was no permit to shoot, the group was not causing any problems, and there was no need for the arrest.
----------
