Rapper behind music video arrests on Lower East Side out of jail

EMBED </>More Videos

'China Mac' out of jail after being arrested during music shoot.

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The rapper behind a music video shoot that led to police arresting 44 people in Manhattan, is out of jail.

'China Mac' says he now has to report to his parole officer.

On Saturday, the rapper was shooting the video on the roof of the Baruch Houses - a NYCHA building on the Lower East Side.



Police say they found a gun and two fake rifles on the scene.

China Mac's manager says although there was no permit to shoot, the group was not causing any problems, and there was no need for the arrest.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
music videoarrestNYCHALower East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News