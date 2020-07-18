reopen nyc

Reopen News: Real estate bubble 'slowly deflating' in NYC due to COVID

By
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A duplex is one of seven vacant apartments at 84 White Street in Tribeca. And while many landlords choose to have leases end in the summer, this summer is shaping up to be the summer of vacancies.

"With COVID a lot of people didn't want to renew, they want to take a break from the city," said Kemdi Anosike, of Warburg Realty.

"The amount of listings that came on the market last week was 580 or so which is about a 93% increase compared to a year ago," said John Walkup, of Urbandigs.

Urbandigs is a real estate data company. COVID-19 essentially caused the market to go dormant for spring, and now that agents can finally show properties there's pent up supply, and less demand.

So, renters may find some price drops or sweeteners like a free month or broker fees paid for, but don't expect the deal of the century, at least not yet.

"We've never been in a pandemic to figure out how to list an apartment," Anosike said. "There we are four to five months into it, no one knows where the market is."

Where it is and where it's going, but ultimately, vacancies of any kind don't bode well for the city.

"Having high vacancies, lower tax revenues," Walkup said. "It's one of these where the bubble isn't necessarily popping, it is slowly deflating."

And that duplex at 84 White Street can be yours for $9,700 a month, down $200 from the previous lease.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew york citytribecamanhattanmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomorental propertyreal estaterenters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
NY Aquarium reopening postponed due to new Phase 4 guidelines
Hundreds gather, crowd streets without masks in NYC
COVID Live Updates: NY hospitalizations hit new low as crowds pack beaches
Dog shows try to go on despite COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized for third time
Hundreds gather, crowd streets without masks in NYC
Arrest made in man's murder after body found on McDonald's rooftop
Touching video shows 90-year-old man saying final goodbyes to wife with COVID-19
Partial balcony collapse latest in rash of structural failures in NYC
85 babies in 1 Texas county had COVID-19, health official says
Transit officers revive baby born at train station
Show More
Long Island, New Jersey state parks hit capacity and close
NY Aquarium reopening postponed due to new Phase 4 guidelines
COVID Live Updates: NY hospitalizations hit new low as crowds pack beaches
Crowds gather at Fla. parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Toddler falls 5 stories into the arms of neighbors
More TOP STORIES News