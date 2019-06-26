Rent Guidelines Board makes decision on New York City rent hike

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- People living in more than one million rent stabilized apartments in New York City will have their rent increased this fall.
The Rent Guidelines Board made the final decision at a meeting Tuesday night. The changes will go into effect on Oct. 1.
Last month, the nine-member board approved a rage of increases.
This is what the board ultimately decided:
-For a one-year lease, tenants can expect a 1.5 percent hike.
-For a two-year lease, tenants can expect a 2.5 percent jump.
Residents argued for the minimal amount so they can pay their bills. Landlords pressed for greater increases to cover their increasing operating costs.
No one really wins in the annual battle. The rule is you can make no more than $200,000 to live in a rent regulated apartment.
