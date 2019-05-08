Real Estate

Rent Guidelines Board approves rent hikes in preliminary vote

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The New York City Rent Guidelines Board approved increases for rent-stabilized apartments in a preliminary vote on Tuesday night.

At a meeting in the East Village, the board voted 5-4 to propose increases of 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent on 1-year leases and 1.5 percent to 3.75 percent on 2-year leases.

Angry tenants held a rally before the meeting to express their opposition.

A series of hearings will now be held in all five boroughs, to give tenants and landlords a chance to testify.

A final vote on possible rent increases will be held June 27.

Last year, the board approved hikes of 1.5 percent on one-year leases and 2.5 percent on two-year leases.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateeast villagenew york citynew york cityapartmentrentseast village
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 7 injured
Some NYC Uber, Lyft drivers set for 2-hour strike Wednesday
Police: Half-naked burglar found hiding under NJ deck
NYC woman among burn victims suing after cans of cooking spray explode
Possible carjacking attempt, police-involved shooting in NJ
Police: Man used phony passenger in HOV lane on LIE
NYC building collapses after being struck by out-of-control car
Show More
15-year-old suspect in stray bullet death surrenders to police
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Report: Trump lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994
Justice for Junior trial: Prosecutors play video of teen's murder
7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing
More TOP STORIES News