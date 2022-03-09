officer charged

NYPD officer charged with reckless endangerment after firing 6 shots at car during traffic stop

EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD officer suspended after firing 6 shots during traffic stop

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A New York City police officer has been charged with reckless endangerment on Tuesday after a traffic stop in the Bronx.

Officer Richard Delahanty was performing a traffic stop on February 16 near the Melrose section of the Bronx around 6:30 p.m.



Delahatany and his fellow officers pulled the driver over for heavily tinted windows and a loud exhaust, according to court documents.

The driver attempted to flee from officers and that's when officer Delahanty pulled out his gun and fired six shots at the car.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Delahanty acted recklessly because there were multiple people on the sidewalk and drivers sitting nearby in rush hour traffic.

This created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to the pedestrians and drivers," Clark said.

Officer Delahatany has been suspended without pay for 30 days.

ALSO READ | Police: Bronx couple murders roommate after he made noise complaint

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxofficer chargedtraffic stop
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER CHARGED
Former officer Kim Potter set to go on trial in death of Daunte Wright
Grand jury declines to indict former officer for NYC chokehold arrest
Chauvin in handcuffs 'had it a lot easier,' Floyd's brother says
Teen with 'cell phone and sheer guts' credited for Chauvin's conviction
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Wet snow and rain
Firefighters battle several brush fires in Central Park
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Eyewitness News Guide to Gas Prices
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
1 dead after school bus crashes into police patrol car in NY
Show More
Pain at the Pump: 7 tips to save money at the gas station
Police investigating homicide after man found shot to death in NJ
Customer says Uber Eats driver stole her dog after delivering pizza
Deli workers say they have been menaced by teens repeatedly for months
Restaurants, delis and drivers feeling impact of rising fuel prices
More TOP STORIES News