Coronavirus News: Cardinal Dolan tours food distribution pantry on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan went to Staten Island on Saturday to visit the Catholic Charities programs helping those in need during this time of crisis.

He toured the food distribution pantry at Our Lady of Good Counsel School and met with volunteers there.

Catholic Charities has given away more than a quarter-million meals citywide since the coronavirus crisis began.

