Religion & Spirituality

Cuomo commits state funding to honor Mother Cabrini with statue

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is promising to build a statue of Mother Frances Cabrini and says the state will commit up to $750,000 for the project.

Cuomo has been championing a monument to Mother Cabrini since the de Blasio administration left her off its list of women to be honored with a statue.

The Governor has already appointed a commission which will seek out design proposals. The members will include Angelo Vivolo of the Columbus Heritage Coalition and Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Brooklyn Diocese.

The group will also help decide where to put the statue.

"Mother Cabrini was a great New Yorker and a great Italian-American immigrant who did untold good for the people of this state, and there is no doubt she is deserving of a statue in her honor," Governor Cuomo said. "With the help of this new commission, we are going to get this done to help ensure Mother Cabrini's legacy of service to her community and those who are less fortunate is remembered for generations to come."

Earlier this year, the "She Built NYC" taxpayer-funded program asked ordinary New Yorkers to choose exceptional women they wanted to see honored by statues.

In the effort led by Mayor Bill de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, Mother Cabrini, the Roman Catholic Church's first American saint, received the most votes but was not selected.

The decision triggered bickering on live radio between the mayor and actor Chaz Palminteri, angry that Cabrini was excluded. The mayor reassured him that the beloved saint would likely get a statue in the future.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citystatue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli
Worker killed by elevator at NYC construction site
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Cats dumped at NJ shelter overnight with $200 cash
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
Show More
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
13-year-old accused of killing teen while playing with gun in NJ
'Lock it or lose it': Car thefts, break-ins up on Long Island
NYPD investigating porn star's tour of police headquarters
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket opens this weekend
More TOP STORIES News