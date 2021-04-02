Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC officials warn against large Easter gatherings due to COVID

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10330905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This Easter weekend, New York City officials are warning residents to remain vigilant against the coronavirus.Good Friday celebrations were being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown this year, unlike last year when the city was shut down.Still, officials say if you do have a holiday gathering, keep it small and keep it outside."This is the last time we have to go through this, because we will beat COVID once and for all during 2021, and then, in 2022, all of our gatherings can go back to what they were, and I can't wait for that. I know you all feel the same way, but, this year, let's focus on safety, because we want everyone who's with us this year to still be with us next year," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.Health officials remind residents to wear snug fitting face coverings and keep their distance, even if you've been vaccinated.That guidance is despite the CDC director saying this week that vaccinated people no longer carry the virus.At St. Patrick's Cathedral, social distancing and face coverings are still in effect as they celebrate Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday both live streamed and in-person at 50% capacity."I know we all want to celebrate with our families and with our loved ones, we all want to be united again, and we will be soon, but our unity in the fight against COVID is the most important thing right now," NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said. "This is particularly important to protect older adults and other people who may be more vulnerable."He says the more contagious variant makes up 70% of all new cases in the city.Even still, the number of people going to the hospital and dying in New York continues to fall.