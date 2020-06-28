missing person

'Unidentified remains' found near area where Texas soldier's remains discovered

KILLEEN, Texas -- Witnesses reported finding unidentified remains in a field in Killeen, Texas, on Saturday evening, according to police.

At 1:33 pm, officers were called for an area check after people say they spotted remains while in the area.

KWTX-TV said the discovery was found within walking distance of the site where investigators found soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales' remains on June 19.

This information comes as search crews continue to look for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was last seen back in April, however, officials have not yet said if any of these cases were connected.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have removed the remains and sent them to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for further review.

SEE ALSO: Missing soldier Gregory Morales' skeletal remains found near Fort Hood, mother says
EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.



Foul play suspected in death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

EMBED More News Videos

Skeletal remains of a body were found near Fort Hood and belong to one of two missing soldiers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonkilleenarmybody part foundmissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Search resumes for Texas soldier missing for 2 months
Missing 13-year-old with autism found on Long Island
Sex harassment probe launched amid search for missing soldier
Missing soldier made sexual harassment claim: family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Gov. Cuomo holds briefing
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
17-year-old basketball star latest victim in spike of NYC shootings
4th person dies after van crashes on way to wedding in NY
2 boats collide in fatal crash on Long Island
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Indoor shopping malls in New Jersey reopen
Show More
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3 in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News