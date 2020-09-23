Reopen NYC: A virtual New Year's Eve planned in Times Square

The scaled-back and socially-distanced live elements are still to be determined, officials said.
An extremely limited group of in-person honorees, socially distanced, will reflect the themes, challenges, and inspirations of 2020.
"People all over the globe are ready to join New Yorkers in welcoming in the new year with the iconic Ball Drop. I commend the Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties, and Countdown Entertainment on finding a safe, creative and innovative way for all of us to continue to celebrate this century old-tradition. A new year means a fresh start, and we're excited to celebrate," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
RELATED: Met Opera cancels entire 2020-21 season amid COVID pandemic
"There will be significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings to complement whatever limited live entertainment or experiences - still in development - will take place in Times Square," Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance, which co-produces the event with Countdown Entertainment, said.
The owner of One Times Square, Jamestown, where the New Year's Eve Ball drops, has built the virtual world of Times Square and a complementary broadcast app to allow everyone to experience Times Square and celebrate with us in these unusual times.
The organizers noted that as in past years, news, people and pop culture from the year will be woven into the celebration.
"More details to come; either way, we will be celebrating with you in some form on the 31st," said Tompkins.
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: