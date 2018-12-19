Report says MTA subway system needs $60 billion in upgrades, repairs

The group is urging state lawmakers to approve congestion pricing to cover the cost.

There's new information on the much needed overhaul to fix the city's failing subway system.

A new report suggests it will cost $60 billion dollars to make the necessary upgrades.

A panel of state leaders and transportation experts came up with that number.

The group is urging state lawmakers to approve congestion pricing to cover the cost, by tolling cars entering the busiest parts of Manhattan.

Governor Cuomo says congestion pricing is a top priority in the New Year.

