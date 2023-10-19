Rescue dog in North Carolina gives birth to litter of 15 puppies

A Great Dane named Meadow gave birth to the largest-ever litter seen at a rescue shelter in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A rescue dog is gaining national attention after having a litter of 15 puppies.

Raleigh-based rescue Perfectly Imperfect Pups (PIPs) announced the birth of Meadow's litter on Oct. 8. and said it is the most it has seen since starting three years ago.

"It's one thing to have 15 puppies, but to have 15 thriving puppies that are all doing well," said Meadow's foster mom Shari Wilson. "Everyone's gaining weight, everyone's eating, they're all doing really well."

Meadow is a 2-year-old Great Dane who had a litter of three girls and 12 boys Otis, Bailey, Fiona, Duke, Winston, Bruno, and Buster, to name a few.

"They're going to eat a lot of food. Fifteen puppies is a lot of puppies to feed," said Wilson. "Fifteen is a lot, but I've helped several litters before, so I love it. And it's... very rewarding."

She said Meadow is a trouper after going into labor Tuesday morning until 3:45 Wednesday morning.

"The vet told us to expect 12 to 14. Puppy No. 15 was a surprise," Wilson said. "He was actually born in the front yard when I thought she was going to the bathroom. And I looked down and there was a puppy."

The puppies have been receiving a lot of Amazon deliveries since their story made national news with a spread in People Magazine.

"Rescues are in great need right now. So if you're able to donate anything, is welcome monetary donations, food donations, we can use whatever people are willing to give," Wilson said.

Meadow has been in five homes since giving birth to a previous litter of 14 in February. Sadly, not all of the puppies survived. Wilson said this will be Meadow's final litter, and her next home will be her forever home.