Neighbor rescues woman from burning 2nd floor apartment in Stamford

A woman was rescued by a neighbor when her second-floor apartment caught fire early Tuesday morning on Roosevelt Avenue in Stamford. Marcus Solis has the story.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A woman was rescued by a neighbor when her second-floor apartment caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 76 Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the rear of the building on fire.

By the time they arrived, a neighbor had already arrived and saw the woman trapped at a window on the second floor.

John Frroku, who owns the home next door, saw the smoke and flames and then heard the screams for help.

He grabbed a ladder and placed it against the window so the woman could climb down. She was not injured and did not suffer any injuries.

"Had he not intervened when he did, the woman might have had a different outcome that might have been much more dire," said Stamford Fire Department Deputy Chief Matthew Palmer.

The fire was placed under control within 20 minutes and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire marshals at the scene saw a young child who lives in the first-floor apartment crying because his toys had been damaged. They promptly delivered new toys for the 3-year-old to play with on Wednesday.

The house sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage and is currently uninhabitable.

Frroku's actions will be recognized at a City Hall ceremony next week.

ALSO READ | East Harlem Target 1 of 9 stores to close across US, citing safety concerns

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.