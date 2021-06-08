Retired NYPD officer fatally shot in torso during dispute in Brooklyn

The retired officer died after he was shot in the torso during a confrontation in Brooklyn Monday night, police say.
It happened last night in Kensington at 3rd and Church avenues.
The 57-year-old retired officer heard someone was threatening an 86-year-old man at a nearby pizzeria.
He stopped in along with a 53-year-old retired correction officer to end the dispute.
But as they tried to subdue the suspect, the retired correction officer pulled out his gun.
Police say he fired one round, hitting both men.
"A physical fight ensued. During the fight, the 53-year-old male pulled out his firearm and one round, we believe, was discharged, striking both victims," NYPD Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta said.
The bullet sent the 33-year-old suspect to the hospital, but killed the retired police officer.
They were both taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where the officer was pronounced dead.
As he was shot, his friends, rushed over. They were unable to help the man who helped everyone.
"He sacrificed himself to help others. That's him that's him he sacrificed himself to help others," said Sam Saied, a friend of the retired officer. "His wife came running and she was holding him."
ALSO READ | 2 men slashed in arms by suspect with dog on Harlem subway platform
A friend told Eyewitness News that the former officer retired a few years ago after working in transit and was a PBA delegate.
"He's retired, I would say three, maybe four years. Just a swell guy. Continuously grew his hair long so it can be used for people with cancer," Alan Dubrow said. "He was just one of those guys. Just a terrific human being."
It's unknown what led to the initial argument. The officer's name has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.
