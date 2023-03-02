Police looking for thieves targeting rideshare drivers across New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police in New York City are searching for a group of suspects accused of stealing phones from rideshare drivers and stealing money from their accounts.

The group is accused of 24 incidents between July 4, 2022 and Jan. 7, 2023.

In each incident, the group requests the driver to change the destination before taking the victim's phone and running away.

After they have the driver's phone, police say they change the victim's pay accounts to an unknown bank account and proceed to transfer various amounts of money.

Officials say one of the suspects has a distinctive tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

