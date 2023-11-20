NJ community rallies around school crossing guard battling stage four cancer

Michelle Charlesworth has more on how community members are showing their support for one crossing guard battling cancer.

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community is rallying around a local crossing guard after she was diagnosed with stage four cancer last month.

Janett Balboa has been a resident of Ridgewood, New Jersey for over 30 years. Throughout her time living there, she has served her community's schools as a crossing guard and a lunch aide.

Now, there is a substitute crossing guard taking Balboa's place, but Ridgewood students feel that Balboa can't be replaced. The 5 to 11-year-old students made handmade cards to show support for their beloved crossing guard.

"Thank you so much for taking care of us.We hope you feel better soon. Get well," one of the cards said.

A fundraiser has been created by Balboa's son, Anthony, to assist her with her medical bills and living costs as she undergoes treatment. As of Monday, more than $45 thousand was raised.

Her son was surprised by the outpouring of support.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have seen in response to this news, and we are so grateful to the Ridgewood community in advance," Anthony Balboa said.

The average gift for the GoFundMe page is $100. On the site there are notes in different languages wishing Balboa well, and messages from former students who are now adults.

ALSO READ | New York City, Tri-State animal shelters at capacity, emblematic of national crisis

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.