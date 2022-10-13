Ridgewood, Queens named 4th coolest neighborhood by Time Out Magazine

Ridgewood was named number four on Time Out Magazine's worlds coolest neighborhoods list.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Transplants moving to New York City may want to check out the up-and-coming Queens area that made Time Out magazine's world's coolest neighborhoods list.

Ridgewood was named number four on the substantial list putting it just ahead of Mile End in Montreal, Canada.

The Queens neighborhood borders the nightlife-centric Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick.

Residents get to enjoy the diversity and quiet of a more suburban Queens area with neighborhood favorites like Rudy's Bakery.

When Ridgewood residents get the itch to go dancing they can pop over to House of Yes and grab a slice at Union Pizza just a couple blocks away in Bushwick.

ALSO WATCH | Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip