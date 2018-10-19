'Right to Know' act begins in New York City for NYPD

The new law takes effect Friday. (Photo/Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
NYPD officers will now be required to share their full names and ranks with people who they stop on the street, due to a new law that took effect Friday.

Officers will hand out business cards as part of the "Right to Know" act.

The cards have information on the back about how to file a complaint against an officer and even obtain body camera video.

Officers must also inform people of their right to refuse some searches.

The City Council passed the law in January after years of battling the NYPD.

The police union says the law will discourage officers from addressing crime.

"As we've said from the beginning, the 'Right to Know' laws will discourage police officers from proactively addressing crime and disorder and will lead to more frivolous complaints," Patrolmen's Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said. "The City Council has continuously piled on new burdens and second-guessing for our police officers, creating unnecessary distractions for them that will ultimately make NYC a more dangerous place."

