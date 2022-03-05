road rage

Police searching for suspect who shot man during road rage incident on Jackie Robinson Parkway

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

QUEENS (WABC) -- Some drivers in Queens witnessed a scary road rage incident Saturday morning.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. this morning there was a road rage shooting on the Jackie Robinson Parkway.



Two men were arguing while driving alongside each other on the parkway near exit 6 in Queens. Then one of them pulled out a gun.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in the back and the leg.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said the suspect was described as a Black man driving a white vehicle.

The make of his car and license plate number are unknown, police are still searching for the suspect.

ALSO READ | 'It defies common sense': MTA chief outraged after NYC feces assault suspect released
EMBED More News Videos

The man accused of attacking a woman with human feces inside a Bronx subway station has been released from prison again after he was rearrested in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in September.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensgun violenceman shotroad rageguns
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Man who killed FDNY firefighter in road rage incident gets 25 years
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting, caught on dash cam
25-year-old carpenter found fatally shot after NYC crash, dispute
TOP STORIES
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
Food delivery worker struck on head with baseball bat
AccuWeather: Limited sun Saturday
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Babylon teacher arraigned for alleged rape of 15-year-old student
Thinking about quitting? Expert offers tips amid Great Resignation
Show More
Adams pushes for NYC public schools to remain under his control
Pat Sajak defends contestants after viral 'Wheel of Fortune' fail
Family of woman accused of faked 2016 kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
NYC ending school mask rules, vaccine requirement for businesses
5 people injured in fast-moving Queens fire
More TOP STORIES News