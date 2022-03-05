Police searching for suspect who shot man during road rage incident on Jackie Robinson Parkway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11616016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man accused of attacking a woman with human feces inside a Bronx subway station has been released from prison again after he was rearrested in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in September.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Some drivers in Queens witnessed a scary road rage incident Saturday morning.According to police, around 7:30 a.m. this morning there was a road rage shooting on the Jackie Robinson Parkway.Two men were arguing while driving alongside each other on the parkway near exit 6 in Queens. Then one of them pulled out a gun.The 28-year-old victim was shot in the back and the leg.He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.Police said the suspect was described as a Black man driving a white vehicle.The make of his car and license plate number are unknown, police are still searching for the suspect.----------