Rob Simmelkjaer named New York Road Runners CEO

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners announced Thursday that Rob Simmelkjaer has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Simmelkjaer will oversee all personnel and operations at the world's premier community running organization.

He will assume this role on November 15.

"We are excited for Rob to lead our organization through its next phase of performance, growth, and impact. He brings sports leadership experience, a record of driving strategic transformation, and a commitment to our mission of helping and inspiring people through running," said George Hirsch, Chair of the Board of Directors of NYRR.

Simmelkjaer is a runner and two-time New York City Marathon finisher, a native New Yorker, an experienced sports business executive, and a government official, with a record of leadership and performance across a range of sports and media organizations.

Kerin Hempel will step down as chief executive officer after leading the organization through her second TCS New York City Marathon.

