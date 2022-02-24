50,000 runners to once again toe the line at full capacity 2022 TCS New York City Marathon

That means 50,000 runners will once again toe the line November 6 at the world's largest marathon.
"This race is the strongest proof of New York's unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we'll be back at full capacity. With 50,000 runners competing in November, the city that never sleeps will be where champions are made," Mayor Eric Adams said.
The race was held virtually in 2020 and returned to an in-person event in 2021 with a modified field size of 25,010 finishers.
The race's atmosphere will be in full swing as well, organizers say on course entertainment is set to return.
This year's marathon will require all runners participating to be fully vaccinated.
Important Dates for Runners
March 9: Application for the entry drawing opens at 12:00 p.m. EST
March 23: Application window closes at 11:59 p.m. EST
March 30: Drawing takes place and runners are notified of their status
For more information and to apply for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, visit tcsnycmarathon.org.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip